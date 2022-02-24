Previous
Next
Look up, look out! by maureenpp
Photo 2208

Look up, look out!

A juvenile white fronted tern watching a big gull which was trying to intercept the adult bringing in fish.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

MaureenPP

ace
@maureenpp
604% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole G ace
He's certainly watching intently, not wanting to lose his supper to the gull
February 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise