Photo 2208
Look up, look out!
A juvenile white fronted tern watching a big gull which was trying to intercept the adult bringing in fish.
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
Tags
white
,
look
,
young
,
up
,
juvenile
,
tern
,
fronted
Carole G
ace
He's certainly watching intently, not wanting to lose his supper to the gull
February 24th, 2022
