Photo 2214
Royal spoonbills - part of a huge flock
A great trip with friends today to places on Banks Peninsula. And on the way home it was lovely to see a huge flock of over 100 spoonbills all enjoying the late afternoon sun.
2nd March 2022
2nd Mar 22
MaureenPP
Tags
royal
,
spoonbills
kali
ace
wow i have only ever seen them in ones
March 2nd, 2022
