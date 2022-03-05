Previous
Terns over the pier by maureenpp
Terns over the pier


Terns over the pier

Which looks good, but actually isn't. The terns were made to fly by two young women who sent their dog into the tern flock so they could take photos of themselves with the bird as a backdrop.

I just had to try to explain to them, as nicely as I could, that this wasn't a good thing to do, for all the various reasons. It's always hard to know whether it's a good thing to try or not, as it can make people think "Well you can't stop me" and then do it all the more. Most people just don't understand the damage they are doing and are fine, but some don't want to hear. And some get abusive - I have had people threaten to set their dog on me, which is rather scary!
Delwyn Barnett ace
That is a shame the dogs were disturbing the terns. But at least you got a lovely photo out of it.
March 5th, 2022  
