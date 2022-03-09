Previous
Next
Question- does this image show forced perspective? by maureenpp
Photo 2221

Question- does this image show forced perspective?

Which is what I want for a challenge!
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

MaureenPP

ace
@maureenpp
608% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
it does but perhaps not using the technique to full advantage, if you had something in the background to give an illusion of relative size it would come off better. its a really tricky thing to get right!
March 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise