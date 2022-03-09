Sign up
Photo 2221
Question- does this image show forced perspective?
Which is what I want for a challenge!
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
1
0
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
Tags
question
,
perspective
,
challenge
kali
ace
it does but perhaps not using the technique to full advantage, if you had something in the background to give an illusion of relative size it would come off better. its a really tricky thing to get right!
March 9th, 2022
