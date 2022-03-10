Previous
Feed me feed me...... by maureenpp
Photo 2222

Feed me feed me......

but the adult had no intention of feeding it. The young one kept pushing and calling and flapping, and each time as the adult got tired of it, the adult took off and flew further down the beach.
10th March 2022

MaureenPP

@maureenpp
