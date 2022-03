Ryde Falls - the last tier

A friend and I went on the Wharfdale Track to Ryde Falls today. Perfect weather, nobody there so we could enjoy taking photos without worrying if we were getting in anyone's way. Neither of us had been there before. Quite a long walk in through the forest, lovely to hear the birdsong, and enjoy the native bush. The photo is the bottom tier of a 5 tier waterfall. From the track we could see 3 tiers, there are apparently more past the end of the track.