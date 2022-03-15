Sign up
Photo 2227
Who's the king of the castle today?
A little California quail - the whole family were in the bushes, and he was keeping a very careful watch over them.
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
2
1
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
2227
photos
85
followers
84
following
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
Views
6
6
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th March 2022 10:12am
Tags
king
,
castle
,
california
,
quail
Delwyn Barnett
ace
What a handsome fellow!
March 15th, 2022
amyK
ace
Nice shot!
March 15th, 2022
