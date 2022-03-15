Previous
Who's the king of the castle today? by maureenpp
Who's the king of the castle today?

A little California quail - the whole family were in the bushes, and he was keeping a very careful watch over them.
MaureenPP

Delwyn Barnett ace
What a handsome fellow!
March 15th, 2022  
amyK ace
Nice shot!
March 15th, 2022  
