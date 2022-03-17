Previous
Young pied stilt stepping out by maureenpp
Photo 2229

Young pied stilt stepping out

While the 2 parents tried to call it back and it took absolutely no notice - if you're a parent you'll know how they felt!
17th March 2022 17th Mar 22

MaureenPP

@maureenpp
