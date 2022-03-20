Previous
Next
Twisting and curling by maureenpp
Photo 2232

Twisting and curling

I'm not sure what this flower is, I think maybe an aster? I love all the shapes the petals make.
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

MaureenPP

ace
@maureenpp
611% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise