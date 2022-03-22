DSCF9026

This little fantail followed me along the boardwalk, and wanted its photo taken. But I had my little macro lens on, 60mm is not something you want or need for small birds. And the forest was very dark, so slow shutter, hopeless for small fast moving birds. So I photographed the fungi, which were also quite photogenic.



But in the end I couldn't resist the little fantail, so I took it and cropped it! I've never known a fantail to be so co operative - and still been frustrated by having the wrong camera!