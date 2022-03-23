Previous
Flowers cobwebs and mist by maureenpp
Photo 2235

Flowers cobwebs and mist

Trip to the Gardens today with the Nature photography club - to a part of the gardens I usually don't go to - great weather, misty and cloudy, so the plants were looking their best. a lovely way to spend a morning
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

MaureenPP

