Photo 2237
Getting all grown up
One of the "little" grebes with one of the parents. This is the one that was riding on the parent's back in another Blip - now it's as big as the adult. All three young ones survived, which is terrific.
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
Tags
young
,
adult
,
crested
,
grebe
Diana
ace
This is just so beautiful, a wonderful capture!
March 25th, 2022
