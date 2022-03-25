Previous
Getting all grown up by maureenpp
Photo 2237

Getting all grown up

One of the "little" grebes with one of the parents. This is the one that was riding on the parent's back in another Blip - now it's as big as the adult. All three young ones survived, which is terrific.
25th March 2022

MaureenPP

ace
@maureenpp
Diana ace
This is just so beautiful, a wonderful capture!
March 25th, 2022  
