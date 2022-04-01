Previous
DSC07658 by maureenpp
Photo 2244

DSC07658

Very interesting to see an adult New Zealand fur seal playing near the rocky cliffs near Sumner - photo from Whitewash Head Rd.

Seals were hunted almost to extinction when European people first came to New Zealand, but have been fully protected since October 1946 and are gradually returning.
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

MaureenPP

@maureenpp
