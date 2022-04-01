Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2244
DSC07658
Very interesting to see an adult New Zealand fur seal playing near the rocky cliffs near Sumner - photo from Whitewash Head Rd.
Seals were hunted almost to extinction when European people first came to New Zealand, but have been fully protected since October 1946 and are gradually returning.
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
2244
photos
85
followers
84
following
614% complete
View this month »
2237
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st April 2022 9:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
fur
,
zealand
,
mammal
,
seal
,
marine
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close