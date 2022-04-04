Sign up
Photo 2247
Frilly fungi - Campanella caesia
I like fungi - they are interesting shapes and colours - and they sit still so it's easy to get a photo. And they are only around for a short time, so you have to make the most of them!
4th April 2022
Tags
white
,
fungi
,
frill
