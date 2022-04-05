Previous
Pink and white autumn (sasanqua) camellia by maureenpp
Pink and white autumn (sasanqua) camellia

Bought this plant with my mum, one of the last times we went to a nursery together, special memories.
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

MaureenPP

