Grabbing a snack by maureenpp
Photo 2249

Grabbing a snack

A New Zealand wood pigeon - kereru, eating what I think is the berries of a yew tree. Looking closely it's possible to see one of the berries in its mouth. It was quite cooperative, and kept eating for a while, sometimes visible sometimes not.
6th April 2022

MaureenPP

@maureenpp
Diana
Beautiful capture of this gorgeous bird, love the detail and berry it is consuming.
April 6th, 2022  
Mona
What an amazing picture with lots of lovely details. I wouldn't have thought of Jew Trees in your part of the world. Interesting.
April 6th, 2022  
