Photo 2249
Grabbing a snack
A New Zealand wood pigeon - kereru, eating what I think is the berries of a yew tree. Looking closely it's possible to see one of the berries in its mouth. It was quite cooperative, and kept eating for a while, sometimes visible sometimes not.
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
2
3
MaureenPP
@maureenpp
2242
2243
2244
2245
2246
2247
2248
2249
Tags
snack
berries
wood
pigeon
yew
kereru
Diana
Beautiful capture of this gorgeous bird, love the detail and berry it is consuming.
April 6th, 2022
Mona
What an amazing picture with lots of lovely details. I wouldn't have thought of Jew Trees in your part of the world. Interesting.
April 6th, 2022
