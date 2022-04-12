Previous
Nor'west arch over Brooklands wetland by maureenpp
Nor'west arch over Brooklands wetland

The Nor'west arch is a fohn cloud, where damp air is forced up by the mountains, dropping rain on the West Coast, and pushing dry winds onto Canterbury. Usually NW brings the highest temperatures we get.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

kali ace
Can confirm rain on the West Coast today, but NW arch must not have been a common sight this summer!
April 12th, 2022  
