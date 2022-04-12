Sign up
Photo 2255
Nor'west arch over Brooklands wetland
The Nor'west arch is a fohn cloud, where damp air is forced up by the mountains, dropping rain on the West Coast, and pushing dry winds onto Canterbury. Usually NW brings the highest temperatures we get.
12th April 2022
12th Apr 22
1
0
2248
2249
2250
2251
2252
2253
2254
2255
Tags
cloud
,
wetland
,
fohn
,
nor'west
kali
ace
Can confirm rain on the West Coast today, but NW arch must not have been a common sight this summer!
April 12th, 2022
