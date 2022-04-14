Sign up
Photo 2257
Light thru autumn leaves
Saw these on an early morning walk - loved the colour!
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
2257
photos
2257
4
1
1
365
X-T2
14th April 2022 10:21am
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
Sharon Lee
ace
Stunning
April 14th, 2022
