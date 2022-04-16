Previous
Mt Fyffe track waterfall by maureenpp
Photo 2259

Mt Fyffe track waterfall

Lots of fantails, lovely bush/forest, fungi, and great company. Great way to spend a morning.
16th April 2022 16th Apr 22

MaureenPP

Christina
Stunning
April 16th, 2022  
