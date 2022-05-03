Previous
Just good friends? by maureenpp
Just good friends?

An Eastern bartailed godwit with a South Island Pied Oystercatcher. Only a few godwits about - the rest are breeding in Siberia.
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

MaureenPP

