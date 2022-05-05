Previous
Oak leaves in autumn

Went for a walk round a lovely garden today at the bottom of Remutaka Hill near Upper Hutt. Lots of autumn leaves, and would love to go back in the spring, as the gardens have lots of blossom trees. The light was great through the leaves.
