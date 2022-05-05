Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2271
Oak leaves in autumn
Went for a walk round a lovely garden today at the bottom of Remutaka Hill near Upper Hutt. Lots of autumn leaves, and would love to go back in the spring, as the gardens have lots of blossom trees. The light was great through the leaves.
5th May 2022
5th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
2271
photos
85
followers
83
following
622% complete
View this month »
2264
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
2270
2271
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
5th May 2022 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
leaves
,
autumn
,
oak
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close