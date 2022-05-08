Previous
Dabchick by maureenpp
Photo 2274

Dabchick

Small native water birds we saw on a lovely Mothers' Day trip my dear daughter and her partner took me on around the wetlands of Waikanae. With a steak sandwich lunch at the Nikau Reserve as well. Perfect!
8th May 2022

MaureenPP

