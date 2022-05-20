Previous
Quinces? by maureenpp
Photo 2293

Quinces?

I think these might be quinces, but I'm not sure.
20th May 2022

MaureenPP

@maureenpp
Dianne
They look like quince to me. Some people rave about them, but I’m not a big fan. My mum used to make quince and apple pies and quince jam. They do make nice jelly though.
May 20th, 2022  
