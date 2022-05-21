Sign up
Photo 2294
White heron (great egret) feeding
This heron returns to the same waterway every year - this is the first time this year I've seen it, looks to be in good condition.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
0
0
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
2294
photos
85
followers
83
following
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
2292
2293
2294
Views
7
365
DSC-RX10M4
21st May 2022 11:52am
white
,
great
,
feeding
,
egret
,
heron
,
waterway
