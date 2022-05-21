Previous
Next
White heron (great egret) feeding by maureenpp
Photo 2294

White heron (great egret) feeding

This heron returns to the same waterway every year - this is the first time this year I've seen it, looks to be in good condition.
21st May 2022 21st May 22

MaureenPP

ace
@maureenpp
628% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise