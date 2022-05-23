Previous
Bird's nest fungus by maureenpp
Bird's nest fungus

Went up to Klondyke Corner and down Waimakiriri Valley Rd, looking for fungi. found a few nice ones, but my favourite is the last one I found which is bird's nest fungus.
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

MaureenPP

Dianne
They are just gorgeous. I would love to see these in the flesh!
May 23rd, 2022  
