Photo 2308
Green fungi, Boyle River area
A good day, perfect weather, good friend, and a photography fungi hunt!
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
2308
photos
87
followers
84
following
2301
2302
2303
2304
2305
2306
2307
2308
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
4th June 2022 2:38pm
Tags
green
,
river
,
fungi
,
boyle
kali
ace
exciting
June 4th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
What an amazing find, such s lovely colour.
June 4th, 2022
