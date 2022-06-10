Sign up
Photo 2314
Downward sweep
A Caspian tern at Kairaki Beach. The river was in high flood and the sea was very muddy, but it was low tide, so still beach available for walking.
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
0
1
2307
2308
2309
2310
2311
2312
2313
2314
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
10th June 2022 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
wings
,
tern
,
caspian
