Previous
Next
Downward sweep by maureenpp
Photo 2314

Downward sweep

A Caspian tern at Kairaki Beach. The river was in high flood and the sea was very muddy, but it was low tide, so still beach available for walking.
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

MaureenPP

ace
@maureenpp
633% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise