Photo 2316
Early morning winter light
Followed by a very cold gale force wind, and rain. I was very glad I walked earlier in the day!
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
2
1
2309
2310
2311
2312
2313
2314
2315
2316
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A515F
Taken
12th June 2022 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
winter
,
morning
,
early
,
sunshine
Carole G
ace
Lovely reflections, certainly been a bit rough over the last few days
June 12th, 2022
MistyO
That reflection… I love it.
June 12th, 2022
