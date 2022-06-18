Sign up
Photo 2322
Ruffled by the wind and hungry!
A young Caspian tern calling its parent. The parent wasn't interested in feeding it and had taken off - probably tired of the endless demands, who could blame it. The young one was as big as its parent.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
Tags
new
,
native
,
hungry
,
zealand
,
calling
,
seabird
,
tern
,
caspian
kali
ace
oh dear, at the awkward stage!
June 18th, 2022
