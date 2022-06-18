Previous
Ruffled by the wind and hungry! by maureenpp
Photo 2322

Ruffled by the wind and hungry!

A young Caspian tern calling its parent. The parent wasn't interested in feeding it and had taken off - probably tired of the endless demands, who could blame it. The young one was as big as its parent.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

MaureenPP

kali ace
oh dear, at the awkward stage!
June 18th, 2022  
