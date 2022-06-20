Previous
Hanging the wings out to dry by maureenpp
Photo 2324

Hanging the wings out to dry

A pair of pied shags (cormorants) drying their wings. Shags have no oil gland, so have to regularly dry their wings, or they could drown when diving. They find somewhere to perch and hold out the wings until they dry.
20th June 2022 20th Jun 22

MaureenPP

@maureenpp
