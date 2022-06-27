Sign up
Photo 2331
Rockery flower
No idea what it is, the leaves look like a crocus, but the flower doesn't really. It was the only flower I could find today.
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
2331
photos
89
followers
87
following
2324
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
2330
2331
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
27th June 2022 11:44am
Tags
flower
,
rockery
