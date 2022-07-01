Previous
Lunch incoming by maureenpp
Photo 2335

Lunch incoming

A juvenile black backed gull with a shellfish. They fly up and drop the shellfish sometimes multiple times until the shell breaks and they can get to the animal inside.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

MaureenPP

@maureenpp
