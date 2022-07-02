Sign up
Photo 2336
Night photography
Out with some friends taking photos of the stars - and the old explosives shelter!
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
2330
2331
2332
2333
2334
2335
2336
2337
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
2nd July 2022 8:33pm
