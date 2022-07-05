Previous
Tropical flowers by maureenpp
Tropical flowers

In the Botanic Gardens greenhouse
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

MaureenPP

@maureenpp
Boxplayer ace
Very exotic.
July 5th, 2022  
Babs ace
Such beautiful flowers, have you any idea what variety they are?
July 5th, 2022  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Most unusual and lovely flowers.
July 5th, 2022  
