Fungus life cycle by maureenpp
Fungus life cycle

Looking at this fungus in a tree, I realised that it showed 3 stages of the life of a fungus. In the middle the old fungus, up the top the new fungus and at the bottom the formed fungus.
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

MaureenPP

