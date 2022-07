Shaking

Stunning day. I walked at the beach - it was beautiful, no one there, the river was in flood so no fishers, good for me. Not many birds, but the dotterels have reappeared, they nest here in the spring. Poor things, how they raise any young I don't know, with people, vehicles, dogs, as well as all the usual predators.I know one pair raised one chick to adulthood last year.