Previous
Next
It's a matter of balance.... by maureenpp
Photo 2349

It's a matter of balance....

With a whole tree full of apples this black bird had to balance on the end of a twig, to get the apple at the very top.
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

MaureenPP

ace
@maureenpp
643% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Wonderful nature capture.
July 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise