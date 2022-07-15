Sign up
Photo 2349
It's a matter of balance....
With a whole tree full of apples this black bird had to balance on the end of a twig, to get the apple at the very top.
15th July 2022
15th Jul 22
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
2349
photos
89
followers
87
following
643% complete
View this month »
2342
2343
2344
2345
2346
2347
2348
2349
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
15th July 2022 9:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
apple
,
balance
,
blackbird
Boxplayer
ace
Wonderful nature capture.
July 15th, 2022
