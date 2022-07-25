Sign up
Photo 2359
Leave my man alone!
A female paradise duck seeing off a rival, while the male sits and watches, taking no part!
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
2359
photos
89
followers
87
following
2352
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
2359
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
25th July 2022 10:49am
Tags
paradise
,
duck
,
male
,
female
