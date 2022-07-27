Previous
SHIELD SUNDEW Drosera Peltata by maureenpp
SHIELD SUNDEW Drosera Peltata

A club trip to the Botanic Gardens today, with access to the glasshouses which are normally closed to the public. Lovely to be in the warm, with time to take macro images, and more.

This is a carnivorous plant, catching small insects.
MaureenPP

kali ace
such fine details
July 27th, 2022  
