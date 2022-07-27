Sign up
Photo 2361
SHIELD SUNDEW Drosera Peltata
A club trip to the Botanic Gardens today, with access to the glasshouses which are normally closed to the public. Lovely to be in the warm, with time to take macro images, and more.
This is a carnivorous plant, catching small insects.
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
1
0
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
2359
2360
2361
kali
ace
such fine details
July 27th, 2022
