Waiting while they have coffee by maureenpp
Waiting while they have coffee

And wishing they'd hurry up no doubt - Two little dogs watching and waiting while their owner/s have coffee in New Regent St Christchurch
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

MaureenPP

@maureenpp
