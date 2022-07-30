Previous
Next
A tiny mollusc waiting for the tide by maureenpp
Photo 2364

A tiny mollusc waiting for the tide

This was about 1cm long, stuck firmly to the rocks, it was a very low tide, so there was a while to wait before being covered with water again. I think it might be a predatory marine snail called Oyster Borer (Haustrum scobina,
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

MaureenPP

ace
@maureenpp
647% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christina
Stunning pov
July 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise