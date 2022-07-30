Sign up
Photo 2364
A tiny mollusc waiting for the tide
This was about 1cm long, stuck firmly to the rocks, it was a very low tide, so there was a while to wait before being covered with water again. I think it might be a predatory marine snail called Oyster Borer (Haustrum scobina,
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
1
1
2357
2358
2359
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
30th July 2022 10:58am
Tags
mollusc
Christina
Stunning pov
July 30th, 2022
