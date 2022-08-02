Previous
Grey warbler in the bull rushes by maureenpp
Photo 2367

Grey warbler in the bull rushes

Walked to Hart's Creek today, not many birds, but this little grey warbler was flitting through the bull rushes.
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

MaureenPP

maureenpp
