Discuss
Photo 2368
All in all another fern in the wall.....
With apologies to Pink Floyd!
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
1
1
MaureenPP
@maureenpp
2368
photos
90
followers
88
following
2368
8
1
1
365
X-T2
Taken: 25th July 2022 10:31am
Tags:
fern
,
brick
,
wall
Mona
I always love those urban/nature still lifes. Lovely captured.
August 3rd, 2022
