Photo 2369
Waimakariri River in flood - from the air
One of the large rivers in Canterbury which in NW wind conditions gets torrential rain in the mountains.
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
MaureenPP
@maureenpp
2369
2362
2363
2364
2365
2366
2367
2368
2369
Tags
flood
,
river
,
aerial
