Photo 2371
Three royal spoonbills in the Manawatu Estuary
The Manawatu Estuary is an estuary at the mouth of the Manawatu River, near Foxton Beach in the lower North Island of New Zealand. It is a wetland of international significance as one of the few Ramsar sites in New Zealand
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
0
0
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
2371
photos
89
followers
87
following
649% complete
View this month »
2364
2365
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
6th August 2022 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
royal
,
estuary
,
manawatu
,
spoonbills
