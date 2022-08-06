Previous
Three royal spoonbills in the Manawatu Estuary by maureenpp
Three royal spoonbills in the Manawatu Estuary

The Manawatu Estuary is an estuary at the mouth of the Manawatu River, near Foxton Beach in the lower North Island of New Zealand. It is a wetland of international significance as one of the few Ramsar sites in New Zealand
MaureenPP

