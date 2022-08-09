Previous
Fantail with the tail spread by maureenpp
Photo 2373

Fantail with the tail spread

I've wanted to take a photo like this for years, never managed it before - wings out and tail out - yay!
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

MaureenPP

Mona ace
Happy with you, that you got this cutie like that. And even great light in the eyes!
August 9th, 2022  
Babs ace
Oh wow perfect fantail fav
August 9th, 2022  
