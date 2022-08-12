Previous
Mixed terns by maureenpp
Mixed terns

A little group of white fronted and black fronted terns - white fronted are the bigger of the two, I think the little black fronted are prettier.
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

MaureenPP

Babs ace
One of them doesn't know which way to look.
August 12th, 2022  
Diana ace
So funny that there is always an odd one out ;-)
August 12th, 2022  
