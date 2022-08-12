Sign up
Photo 2376
Mixed terns
A little group of white fronted and black fronted terns - white fronted are the bigger of the two, I think the little black fronted are prettier.
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
2
0
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
Views
12
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
12th August 2022 9:49am
Tags
black
,
white
,
terns
,
fronted
Babs
ace
One of them doesn't know which way to look.
August 12th, 2022
Diana
ace
So funny that there is always an odd one out ;-)
August 12th, 2022
