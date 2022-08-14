Previous
Frosted crocus by maureenpp
Photo 2378

Frosted crocus

Another stunning day - Christchurch at its best. Cold, clear, frosty early morning with the sun coming through the trees. A great day to be out walking.
14th August 2022 14th Aug 22

MaureenPP

@maureenpp
amyK ace
Gorgeous frosty flower
August 14th, 2022  
