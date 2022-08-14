Sign up
Photo 2378
Frosted crocus
Another stunning day - Christchurch at its best. Cold, clear, frosty early morning with the sun coming through the trees. A great day to be out walking.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
frost
,
crocus
amyK
ace
Gorgeous frosty flower
August 14th, 2022
