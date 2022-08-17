Previous
Blue hour New Brighton Pier Christchurch NZ by maureenpp
Blue hour New Brighton Pier Christchurch NZ

A Nature Photography club trip to see if there was a sunrise at New Brighton Pier. There wasn't but it was nice to see some of the club members, and to be on the beach early. Not too cold, though the wind seemed to get colder as the time went on.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

MaureenPP

@maureenpp
Christina
Stunning - such a great resource for the local community
August 17th, 2022  
