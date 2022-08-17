Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2381
Blue hour New Brighton Pier Christchurch NZ
A Nature Photography club trip to see if there was a sunrise at New Brighton Pier. There wasn't but it was nice to see some of the club members, and to be on the beach early. Not too cold, though the wind seemed to get colder as the time went on.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
1
2
MaureenPP
ace
@maureenpp
2381
photos
89
followers
87
following
652% complete
View this month »
2374
2375
2376
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
17th August 2022 7:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
blue
,
pier
,
hour
,
brighton
,
zealand
,
christchurch
Christina
Stunning - such a great resource for the local community
August 17th, 2022
