Foggy morning in Christchurch NZ

The building is the Thomas Edmond's Band Rotunda. Built in 1929 to mark 50 years in business, it was a band rotunda, it then was changed into a restaurant. It was badly damaged in the 22 Feb 2011 quake, and was in ruins for quite some time. It has recently been restored to being a band rotunda, which is nice to see being one of the few historic buildings we have left.